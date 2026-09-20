Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) will hold a ceremony on Monday marking the unification of Peshmerga forces under the supervision of President Nechirvan Barzani, the Kurdistan Region Presidency said on Sunday.

The Kurdistan Regional Government has spent years restructuring the Peshmerga under the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs, including integrating forces linked to the Region’s two main parties. The process includes Unit 80, affiliated with the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), and Unit 70, linked to the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK).

On September 10, the Peshmerga Ministry announced that the two forces had been unified under a single command-and-control structure, describing the move as a “historic achievement.”