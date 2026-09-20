Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani said on Sunday that cinema was the “shortest way” to carry our message to people around the world.

Speaking at an Erbil screening of No Paradise If You Are Killed by a Woman, Barzani said the film highlighted the courage of Peshmerga fighters and the sacrifices of those killed in battle.

He thanked director Halkawt Mustafa, lead actress Avan Jamal and the film’s crew, saying the production also recalled the sacrifices of Kurdish female fighters killed in Kobani and elsewhere.

Barzani also thanked the Kurdistan Region’s Interior Ministry and Zeravani forces, as well as Iraqi forces in Mosul, for assisting with the production.

He praised Iraq’s Culture Ministry for selecting the film as the country’s official submission for Best International Feature Film at the Academy Awards.

Barzani also thanked Norway and its Culture Ministry for supporting the film, part of which was shot in Norway.