Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

A meeting between Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani was “positive” but ended without an agreement on forming the new government, PUK spokesperson Karwan Gaznay said on Sunday.

Gaznay told a press conference that the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) remained committed to its demands and election pledges while keeping talks open.

He said the PUK wanted a “balanced government” that represents political parties and citizens across the Kurdistan Region without discrimination.

Gaznay said the Barzani-Talabani meeting did not address the allocation of government posts, adding that any agreement would be announced publicly.

Last week, KDP spokesperson Mahmoud Mohammed said the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and PUK had reached agreement on several issues and intensified talks to resolve the remaining obstacles to forming the new cabinet.

The Kurdistan Region’s 10th cabinet remains unformed amid disagreements between the KDP and PUK, the two main Kurdish parties, following the October 2024 parliamentary elections, in which the KDP won 39 seats and the PUK 23 in the 100-member legislature.

Read more: Kurdistan’s 10th cabinet