Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) have reached agreement on several issues and intensified efforts to resolve the remaining obstacles to establishing the new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), KDP spokesperson Mahmoud Mohammed said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, Mohammed noted that the two sides are now focused on reactivating the Kurdistan Parliament and moving ahead with the new cabinet, attributing recent progress to continuous bilateral contacts rather than foreign mediation. “The meetings, relations and messages never stopped, and this communication brought the two sides to this agreement.”

According to Mohammed, the KDP has sought an inclusive government from the outset, although each party’s participation will depend on the outcome of negotiations.

The Kurdistan Region’s 10th cabinet remains unformed amid disagreements between the KDP and PUK, the two main Kurdish parties, following the October 2024 parliamentary elections, in which the KDP won 39 seats and the PUK 23 in the 100-member legislature.

Read more: Kurdistan’s 10th cabinet: alliances and political differences