Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) rejected a proposed 12.67% share of Iraq’s 2027 federal budget on Wednesday, insisting on a 14% allocation based on the latest national census.

KRG spokesperson Peshawa Hawramani told a news conference following a cabinet meeting that public-sector salaries in the Kurdistan Region should be guaranteed in the federal budget and kept separate from political disputes.

He also called for Iraq’s planning minister to appear before parliament to discuss the Kurdistan Region’s share of the federal budget.

Read more: Into 2026, Baghdad and Erbil face the same disputes—with higher stakes

Last week, Erbil and Baghdad held talks on the draft 2027 federal budget and the Kurdistan Region’s financial entitlements. According to the Planning Ministry, discussions covered the Region’s share of the investment budget, provincial development funds and operating expenditure.

Read more: Cabinet to vote on Iraq’s 2027 budget in September