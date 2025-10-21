KRG transfers non-oil revenues to Baghdad

Shafaq News – Erbil

The Kurdish Ministry of Finance and Economy declared on Tuesday that it has transferred non-oil revenues for August 2025 to Iraq’s Ministry of Finance.

In a statement, the ministry confirmed that 120 billion dinars (approximately $91.6 million) were deposited in cash into the federal ministry’s account at the Central Bank branch in Erbil.

The transfer follows an August 26 decision by Iraq’s Council of Ministers, which tied salary payments for Kurdistan Region employees to Erbil’s remittance of 120 billion dinars from its internal revenues. The arrangement aligns with a subsequent oil agreement between Erbil and Baghdad, under which the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has repeatedly affirmed meeting its obligations to transfer its share of non-oil revenues to the federal treasury — a requirement it says should eliminate Baghdad’s pretext for withholding salaries.

