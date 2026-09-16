Shafaq News- Sanaa

The Yemeni Houthis (Ansarallah) Movement said on Wednesday that they carried out “two qualitative military operations” against Saudi Arabia, targeting an Aramco facility and an airbase “in response to” Saudi military action in Yemen.

Dozens of ballistic missiles and drones struck the Aramco facility in Yanbu, according to military spokesperson Yahya Saree, who said the strikes were “precise and direct” and caused “large fires and widespread destruction,” while several ballistic missiles also targeted Khamis Mushait Air Base.

Saree linked the operations to more than 450 Saudi airstrikes across several Yemeni governorates this week.

The group had earlier said it had shot down a Saudi F-15 fighter jet over Marib with a locally manufactured surface-to-air missile. Saree also rejected Saudi allegations that the Houthis had attempted to strike Mecca, insisting that their targets were oil facilities and military bases rather than Islamic holy sites.