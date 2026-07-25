Yemen’s Houthis blame Riyadh for continued Sanaa Airport blockade

Shafaq News- Sanaa

Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah) chief negotiator Mohammed Abdulsalam on Saturday accused Saudi Arabia of obstructing the reopening of Sanaa International Airport and compared Riyadh’s policies in Yemen to those of Israel, alleging that both engage in “lying, arrogance, hatred, and aggression.”

Abdulsalam claimed that Saudi Arabia insists on keeping Sanaa Airport closed while portraying itself as a defender of Yemeni sovereignty. He also stressed that the Kingdom is using international positions to justify its “unjust siege” and to compensate for the failure of its military campaign through economic and humanitarian pressure.

لقد كانت الغارة العدوانية على مطار صنعاء الدولي ليتذكر من كان ناسيا أن السعودية تصر على بقاء المطار مغلقا وألا يفتح إلا بإذن ملكي وتصدر بيانا تعلن فيه أنها تدافع عن السيادة اليمنية! هكذا هي إسرائيل في حروبها العدوانية، وما أشبه السعودية بإسرائيل في كل شيء، كذبا وصلفا وحقدا… — محمد عبدالسلام (@abdusalamsalah) July 25, 2026

Turning to broader regional tensions, Abdulsalam warned of a possible escalation in the Red Sea, stating that any Saudi attempt to impose further restrictions on Yemen’s maritime access would be met with a response.

He blamed Saudi Arabia for recent attacks against the port city of Hodeidah and Karan Island, describing them as violations of Yemen’s sovereignty.

Major General Turki Al-Maliki, spokesperson for the Saudi-led Arab Alliance in Yemen, outlined on Friday several air strikes targeting Houthi military positions in Hodeidah province. The Alliance linked the strikes to threats against commercial shipping in the Red Sea, while confirming that Hodeidah port was not among the targets and that all ports in the province remained open to maritime traffic.

On July 20, Ansarallah declared a maritime blockade on the Kingdom under the slogan “siege for siege.” The group also warned that any Saudi actions it considered reckless would trigger a broad and severe escalation.