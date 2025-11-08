Houthis capture alleged US-Israel-Saudi spy network

Shafaq News – Sanaa

Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah) dismantled an alleged spy network operating under what it described as a joint intelligence alliance involving the United States, Israel, and Saudi Arabia.

In a statement on Saturday, the Houthi-run Ministry of Interior said the network was linked to the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Mossad, and the Saudi General Intelligence Directorate, with operatives trained inside Saudi Arabia in encrypted communication, tracking technology, and counter-surveillance tactics.

Framing the operation as a “major security breakthrough,” the ministry accused the network of monitoring strategic sites across Yemen, including missile and drone facilities, military bases, and launch zones connected to Houthi attacks on Israel.

🔴 وزارة الداخلية تعلن عن عملية (ومكر أولئك هو يبور) الأمنية النوعية، أدت بعون الله إلى إلقاء القبض على شبكة تجسسية تتبع غرفة عمليات مشتركة بين المخابرات الأمريكية (CIA) والموساد الإسرائيلي والمخابرات السعودية، مقرها الأراضي السعودية 17-05-1447هـ 08-11-2025م#ومكر_أولئك_هو_يبور pic.twitter.com/jFa562DLwm — قناة المسيرة (@TvAlmasirah) November 8, 2025

It added that the group collected intelligence on civilian infrastructure, such as hospitals, markets, and power stations, saying the information was used to guide US and Israeli airstrikes aimed at undermining Yemen’s economy and pressuring its population.

The United States, Israel, and Saudi Arabia have not issued a statement.