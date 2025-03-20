Yemen’s Houthis target Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Yemen’s Ansarallah (Houthis) announced the targeting of Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport with a hypersonic ballistic missile while confirming an escalation in attacks on warships in the Red Sea.

In a statement, the group's military spokesperson Yahya Saree said that the missile force carried out a “qualitative military operation” targeting Ben Gurion Airport in the Jaffa area with a Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missile, affirming that the operation “successfully achieved its objective.”

This strike marks Ansarallah’s second attack on an Israeli target within 48 hours, following the assault on Nevatim Airbase with a Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missile.

The attack was reportedly in support of the Palestinian people and in response to Israeli “massacres” against Gaza, where the death toll has risen to 71 due to Israeli airstrikes since dawn.

Israeli media reported earlier today that 13 people were injured as settlers fled to shelters amid widespread air raid sirens. Several flights to and from Ben Gurion Airport were reportedly canceled or delayed due to the missile launch from Yemen.

In another operation, Saree confirmed that the Houthis have, for the fifth consecutive day, continued to confront US aggression in Yemen, claiming that American forces have targeted civilian facilities in the capital, Sana'a, and other provinces in recent hours. “As a result, the Armed Forces have escalated their targeting of enemy warships in the Red Sea, including the US aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman and its affiliated warships,” he added.

At dawn Wednesday, the US targeted the provinces of Taizz, Hodeidah, and Sana'a as part of a recently launched military campaign, which has resulted in dozens of casualties, including women and children.