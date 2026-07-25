Kuwait: Border drone attacks won’t disrupt Iraq ties

Shafaq News- Basra

Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, pledged on Saturday to confront attempts to undermine relations with Iraq, stressing that recent security incidents would not disrupt trade, travel, or cooperation between the two countries.

Speaking alongside Basra Governor Asaad Al-Eidani at the Safwan border crossing, Al-Sabah said the relationship between Iraq and Kuwait “goes beyond friendship; whatever happens, we will remain brothers.”

He also expected the Abdaly border crossing to resume normal operations within 48 hours after authorities complete follow-up measures related to the recent drone strike.

Al-Eidani welcomed the Kuwaiti delegation, calling the visit “a sign of continued cooperation,” and noted that regional instability had affected both Iraq and Kuwait.

On Thursday, Kuwait’s Ministry of Defense reported that repeated “hostile drone” strikes damaged the Abdaly border crossing without causing casualties.

Safwan-Abdaly is the only land crossing between Iraq and Kuwait and a key route for passenger and commercial traffic. Iraqi authorities temporarily closed the Safwan crossing and evacuated employees as a safety measure, although no damage was reported on the Iraqi side, Basra Provincial Council Security Committee Chairman Aqeel Al-Freiji told Shafaq News.