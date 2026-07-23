New strike targets Abdaly border crossing between Iraq and Kuwait

Shafaq News- Kuwait City

The Abdaly border crossing between Iraq and Kuwait came under a new strike on Thursday.

Kuwait’s Defense Ministry spokesperson Colonel Saud Abdulaziz al-Atwan said the “hostile drones had repeatedly targeted the Abdaly border crossing near Iraq, causing material damage but no casualties.”

Employees at Iraq’s Safwan border crossing were evacuated following the new strike on Kuwait’s adjacent Abdaly crossing, Shafaq News correspondent reported.

بيان رقم (79)صرّح المتحدث الرسمي لوزارة الدفاع، العقيد الركن سعود عبدالعزيز العطوانتعرّض منفذ العبدلي الحدودي، مساء اليوم، لاستهدافٍ متكرر بطائرات مسيّرة معادية، أسفر عن وقوع أضرار مادية، دون تسجيل أي إصابات بشرية، ولله الحمد.وأضاف أن الجهات المختصة باشرت، فور وقوع الحادث،… pic.twitter.com/za5WNTqAcd — KUWAIT ARMY - الجيش الكويتي (@KuwaitArmyGHQ) July 23, 2026

Earlier in the day, the crossing was hit, causing material damage but no injuries. Al-Atwan said Ground Forces teams conducted sweep and clearance operations and removed drone debris in accordance with approved technical procedures.

The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry condemned “the continued aggression by Iran and its proxies,” which posed "a direct threat" to regional security. It reaffirmed the country’s full right to take measures necessary to safeguard its sovereignty and protect its territory.

بيان صادر عن وزارة الخارجية الخميس 23 يوليو 2026تُعرب وزارة الخارجية عن إدانة دولة الكويت واستنكارها، وبأشد العبارات، استمرار العدوان الآثم الذي تشنه إيران ووكلاؤها على البلاد، والذي طال اليوم منفذ العبدلي الحدودي، من خلال عددٍ من الهجمات بطائراتٍ مسيّرةٍ معادية، في انتهاكٍ… pic.twitter.com/pfmaEAbo9Z — وزارة الخارجية (@MOFAKuwait) July 23, 2026

A security source in Iraq’s southern Basra province had earlier told Shafaq News that Iranian missiles struck the crossing after passing through Iraqi airspace. The source described the attack as retaliation for an earlier bombardment of Iran’s Shalamcheh area that killed two people, including an army captain, and wounded 11, according to Iranian media, which identified the casualties as pilgrims traveling to Iraq for Arbaeen commemorations.

In a joint statement, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Jordan accused Iran of escalating attacks on their territory since late February, reporting damage to energy facilities, desalination plants, ports, airports, and other civilian infrastructure, particularly in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan. They called on the UN Security Council to demand an immediate end to the attacks, reaffirm the right of affected states to defend themselves, and consider further measures if they continue.