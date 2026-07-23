Baghdad shuts Kuwait crossing after drone strikes

Shafaq News- Basra

Iraq on Thursday closed the Safwan border crossing with Kuwait, Basra Provincial Council Security Committee head Aqeel Al-Freiji told Shafaq News, after repeated drone strikes targeted the adjacent Abdali crossing.

Al-Freiji said Safwan sustained no damage and will remain closed until the security threat to both crossings had passed. “The decision was taken as a precaution to protect travelers and employees.”

Kuwait’s Defense Ministry had reported that “hostile drones” repeatedly struck Abdali, causing material damage but no casualties.

Safwan-Abdali is the sole land crossing between Iraq and Kuwait and a key route for passenger and commercial traffic.