Israeli airstrikes hit homes across Gaza

Shafaq News- Gaza

Israeli warplanes carried out a series of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip on Thursday, leaving several injuries and large fires in the targeted sites, local media reported on Thursday.

The strikes destroyed homes in the Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, Jabalia refugee camp in the north, and the Al-Zaytoun and Al-Jalaa neighborhoods of Gaza City.

In Press remarks, the spokesperson for Gaza's Civil Defense said the Israeli military had issued evacuation orders in the past few hours covering homes in six areas across the enclave.

Since the ceasefire took effect on October 11, 2025, the Gaza Health Ministry has recorded 1,185 deaths and 3,816 injuries, along with 802 bodies recovered, bringing the cumulative toll since October 7, 2023, to 73,311 killed and 173,924 injured.