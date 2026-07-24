Iran targets US sites across Gulf, KRI

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed on Friday launching a new wave of attacks against US military facilities in Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan and Iraq's Kurdistan Region (KRI) as part of the 27th phase of Operation Victory 2.

In a statement, the IRGC said it targeted three ammunition and equipment depots at Camp Adairi in Kuwait and a watchtower used by the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.

الحـ.رس الثـ.وري: في الموجة 27 من عملية "النصر 2" تم استهداف قاعدة الأزرق في الأردن مما أدى لتدمير مقر لاقامة الجنود الأمريكيين وعدد من الطائرات الحربية.في عملية مفاجئة أخرى تم تدمير نظام الدفاع الجوي "باتريوت"، ومنطاد تجسس، ومقر لإقامة الجنود الأمريكيين في أربيل العراق. pic.twitter.com/KCBhoPdhgc — وكالة تسنيم للأنباء (@Tasnimarabic) July 24, 2026

The IRGC also noted that it struck Azraq Air Base in Jordan, destroying several military aircraft, a Patriot air defense system and accommodation used by US troops, resulting in casualties among American personnel. It further destroyed a Patriot battery, a surveillance balloon and housing used by US personnel in Erbil.

The United States has not commented on the claims.

Jordan's military said its air defenses and Royal Air Force intercepted seven missiles and six drones launched from Iran toward the kingdom, reporting no casualties or material damage.

The IRGC warned Washington that it would face "different responses" if it continued its “hostile actions.”

Earlier, US President Donald Trump declared the June 18 ceasefire memorandum void, following attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Shipping through the strategic waterway remains sharply reduced. Reuters, citing maritime tracking data, reported vessel traffic has stabilized at about three ships a day over the past three days. Shipping analytics firm Kpler said six vessels, including three tankers, transited the strait on Thursday, followed by three more vessels on Friday.