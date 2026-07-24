Souvenirs and shoppers fill Iraq’s Najaf ahead of Arbaeen

Shafaq News- Najaf

Arbaeen preparations are breathing new life into Najaf's old city, where thousands of vendors are counting on millions of pilgrims to revive trade after months of slow business.

Along the narrow streets leading to the Imam Ali Shrine, sidewalks have turned into open-air markets selling everything Iraqi and foreign worshippers need during their visit, as well as souvenirs to commemorate their journey.

The annual influx of millions of visitors provides a significant economic boost for dozens of families that rely on the Arbaeen season for a large share of their yearly income.

Inside the old city's wholesale market, clothing wholesaler Mohammed Saadoun oversees a supply chain that stretches from importers to street vendors. He told Shafaq News that the ceremony serves as a lifeline for commercial activity in Najaf, noting that shopping patterns have changed in recent years. “Iranian pilgrims used to buy clothing and higher-priced goods, but economic conditions and regional tensions have shifted demand toward lower-cost products.”

Fatemeh Mashhadi from Iran told Shafaq News she was searching for a headscarf to bring home as a gift for her daughter, saying the spiritual value of a souvenir from the shrine matters more than its price.

Read more: Faith and finances: Religious tourism fuels Iraq’s economy