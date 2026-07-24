China pushes renewed talks to end Iran war

Shafaq News- Beijing

China urged renewed negotiations to end the war after Foreign Minister Wang Yi met his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

The ministry stated that China is “deeply concerned” over the recent escalation of tensions in the Gulf region, noting that the memorandum of understanding is a “valuable diplomatic achievement” that reflects Iran's aspirations and the broader Middle East's desire to end the war and restore peace, adding that the door to negotiations should not be closed.

Describing China as Iran's comprehensive strategic partner, the ministry indicated that Beijing firmly supports Tehran in safeguarding its sovereignty, security, and national dignity.

China will continue implementing President Xi Jinping's four-point proposal* to preserve peace and stability in the Middle East while supporting mediation efforts by Pakistan and other parties to resume dialogue and negotiations as soon as possible.

The ministry also said China will address issues related to the Strait of Hormuz appropriately and work to improve relations among neighboring countries.

Earlier on Friday, Reuters reported, citing Pakistani sources, that Islamabad is working with China to revive stalled negotiations between Washington and Tehran, and Pakistan told Iran it must halt attacks on Gulf countries before US-Iran peace talks could resume.

*Revealed on April 14 during talks in Beijing with UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the proposal calls for peaceful coexistence, respect for national sovereignty, adherence to international law, and a balanced approach to development and security in the Middle East.