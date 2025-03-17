Iran: Trump letter response pending

Shafaq News/ No decision has been made regarding the public release of US President Donald Trump’s letter, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ismail Baghaei stated, on Monday.

“Media reports are mere speculation; the letter’s content aligns with the President’s general statements. We will respond appropriately after completing our reviews and investigations,” he stated.

Baghaei also clarified that the recent visit of the Foreign Minister to Amman was pre-planned and unrelated to the letter. “Rapid developments in the region require intensive consultations among states,” he added.