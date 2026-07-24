African catfish threatens Iraq's native fish

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The African catfish (Clarias gariepinus) has become firmly established in Iraq's rivers and water bodies, making its eradication impossible, the head of the Iraqi Fish Producers Association told Shafaq News on Friday.

Iyad Al-Talibi said the predatory species feeds on native fish, including binni, gattan, shabout, and carp. He noted that the fish entered Iraq before 2023 and is now found in the Third River, Dalmaj Marsh, Shatt Al-Hilla, the Euphrates River, and other parts of the country.

The species is consumed in some areas, particularly western marshlands, Salah Al-Din, and Nineveh, Al-Talibi said. He added that it also offers potential benefits, including helping remove certain organic pollutants and serving as a protein source for poultry and aquaculture feed production.

Iraq's Environment Ministry has begun mapping the African catfish's distribution in coordination with the Agriculture Ministry, universities, and local authorities as part of preparations for a national program to manage invasive species. The plan includes environmental monitoring, field surveys, a national database, targeted fishing in heavily affected areas, and public awareness campaigns to prevent the species from spreading to new water bodies.