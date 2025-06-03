Following up: Iraq's mass fish die-off uncovered

Shafaq News/ A sharp drop in dissolved oxygen, driven by declining water levels, has triggered a mass fish die-off in the Ibn Najm marsh in southern Iraq, the Najaf Environment Directorate announced on Tuesday.

A recent report by Shafaq News described the situation in Ibn Najm—which spans the provinces of Najaf, Babil, and Al-Diwaniyah—as an “escalating environmental emergency.” Thousands of fish have died, and the local fishing economy has effectively collapsed. Mechanical failures at water pumping stations and the absence of an official water quota for the marsh have deepened the crisis.

In a statement, the directorate confirmed that a technical team recently conducted a field inspection in the Abu Halan area, where widespread mortality of “Abu Khreiza” fish was recorded.

Based on the findings, the directorate recommended increasing the volume of water allocated to Ibn Najm, clearing accumulated silt from the feeder rivers, and prioritizing the marsh for both its ecological significance and its role as a source of income for nearby communities.

The report additionally called for stronger enforcement against prohibited fishing methods. “We’ve observed recurring violations that are accelerating the collapse of the marsh’s ecosystem,” an environmental team member noted during the assessment.

With drought conditions worsening across southern Iraq, the directorate underscored the urgent need to conserve water and protect existing supplies. It also urged legal measures against any parties found to be damaging or exploiting water systems.