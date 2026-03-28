Regional leaders condemn drone strike on President Barzani’s residence

Shafaq News- Erbil

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Turkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) commander Mazloum Abdi condemned a drone attack targeting the residence of Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani in Duhok.

Araghchi, in a message to Barzani, described the strike as a “terrorist attack” and wished him safety, accusing the United States and Israel of “fueling instability” and calling for accountability over attacks on Iran and Iraq. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also condemned the strike, describing it as an act aimed at undermining peace and stability in the region.

Fidan, in a phone call with Barzani, condemned the strike and reaffirmed Turkiye’s support for the security and stability of the Kurdistan Region and Iraq. The two sides also reviewed regional developments and the need for coordination to preserve calm.

Abdi, in a separate call, voiced full solidarity with the Kurdistan Region, stressing that its security is tied to broader regional stability and rejecting attacks on political and civilian targets.