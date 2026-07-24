Kurdistan Region gas crisis deepens despite lower prices

Shafaq News- Erbil

Gasoline shortages have spread across the Kurdistan Region, with station closures, long queues, and higher transport costs emerging after the government imposed new price caps.

A Shafaq News field survey found many private stations closed, while others displayed “gasoline unavailable” notices. The few selling commercial regular fuel at the official ceiling of 850 dinars ($0.65) per liter drew heavy crowds, with some motorists waiting more than two hours.

Traffic declined across major cities as drivers conserved their remaining fuel, while taxi passengers reported fare increases of at least 1,000 dinars ($0.76).

Taxi driver Ahmed Mohammed explained to Shafaq News that four stations were closed or empty before he found gasoline at the capped price. “We support lower prices, but the problem is implementation,” he stated, calling for tighter monitoring and reliable supplies.

Government employee Karwan Abdullah similarly urged authorities to ensure stations follow the new tariff, noting that his car was his only means of reaching work.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) capped commercial regular gasoline at 850 dinars ($0.65) per liter and maintained subsidized fuel at 750 dinars ($0.57). Before the decision, commercial stations charged more than 1,300 dinars ($0.99) for regular gasoline, around 1,750 dinars ($1.34) for improved fuel, and about 2,000 dinars ($1.53) for super. Higher grades have since largely disappeared from most outlets.

Private operators attributed some closures to import and transport costs that they argue leave insufficient profit under the new ceiling.

Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw reported that about 280 stations in the province had committed to the revised price and pledged inspections to prevent hoarding, while KRG Natural Resources Minister Kamal Mohammed Salih warned that violators would face legal action.

The Natural Resources Ministry has ordered continued daily distribution of subsidized regular gasoline and instructed suppliers to release the largest possible quantities.

Read more: Fuel costs in Iraqi Kurdistan defy ceiling prices