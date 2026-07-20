Kurdistan fuel price cut takes effect

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Regional Government’s decision to reduce gasoline prices came into effect on Monday evening, with regular gasoline returning to previous levels amid efforts to ease pressure on consumers.

A source at the Duhok Oil and Minerals Directorate told Shafaq News that fuel stations began selling regular gasoline at 850 Iraqi dinars per liter (about $0.65) following the new pricing decision, adding that government inspection teams will begin visits to fuel stations on Tuesday to ensure compliance. “The stations exceeding the set prices will face legal penalties.”

The price reduction is expected to affect premium and super gasoline prices in the coming days as more drivers shift toward regular gasoline, the source noted. A fuel station owner in Duhok said residents welcomed the decision, explaining that “lower prices could encourage many drivers to return to gasoline instead of gas.”

Earlier in the day, Kurdistan Region Minister of Natural Resources Kamal Salih Mohammed announced new gasoline prices across fuel stations in the Region, indicating that the move aims to address fuel shortages and reduce costs for citizens.

Under the decision, government-supplied "normal" gasoline will continue to be sold at 750 Iraqi dinars per liter (about $0.57), while commercial regular gasoline will be capped at 850 dinars per liter (about $0.65). The decision comes after rising gasoline prices in Kurdistan’s cities and growing calls for increased supplies of subsidized fuel and lower prices from fuel suppliers.

Read more: Fuel costs in Iraqi Kurdistan defy ceiling prices