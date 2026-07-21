Former interior minister appointed Iraq PM's military chief of staff

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Former Iraqi Interior Minister Abdul Amir Al-Shammari has been appointed director of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, an informed source told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

The appointment places Al-Shammari, a lieutenant general, in one of Iraq's most senior military coordination roles under Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi.

Since taking office, Al-Zaidi has reshuffled senior positions across state institutions while launching Dawn Crackdown (Sawlat Al-Fajr), a nationwide anti-corruption campaign targeting government officials, lawmakers and business figures. The campaign has resulted in dozens of arrests, the recovery of billions of Iraqi dinars, and the seizure of assets alleged to have been acquired through corruption.

Read more: Iraq's Dawn Crackdown by numbers: 67 arrests explained