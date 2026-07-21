Hormuz tensions push India to cancel Iraqi oil cargoes

Shafaq News- Baghdad

State-owned Indian Oil Corp. on Tuesday canceled plans to load two million barrels of Iraqi crude from the Basra terminal onto the crude carrier (VLCC) Lila Jamnagar around July 23 because of security concerns in the Strait of Hormuz.

Quoting three sources, Reuters said another state-run refiner, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL), also deferred loading an Iraqi oil cargo aboard the Indian-flagged tanker Desh Gaurav.

New Delhi has advised shipowners, vessel operators, and crewing companies not to deploy Indian seafarers aboard ships transiting Hormuz following the resumption of hostilities in the region.

During the first round of fighting between the US and Iran, from Feb. 28 to April 8, India slashed crude oil imports from Iraq by about 84% after disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz hit shipping.