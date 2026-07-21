US threatens Iran with “ten times harder” strikes

Shafaq News- Washington

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Tuesday warned Iran it would face a military response “ten times harder” if it continued attacking commercial shipping and countries across the region.

Speaking at the White House during President Donald Trump’s meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Hegseth argued that Tehran had exhausted opportunities to resolve tensions over the Strait of Hormuz, which carries about 20% of global oil supplies. Trump, he noted, retained “all the options necessary,” leaving Iran with a choice between renewed negotiations and the “War Department.”

US Central Command (CENTCOM) had reported a tenth consecutive night of operations inside Iran, striking command centers, naval facilities, missile and drone launch positions, and air defense systems to weaken Tehran’s ability to disrupt maritime traffic through the Strait.

Iranian Air Force Deputy Commander Brig. Gen. Talebzadeh contended that an F-5 fighter jet attack on a US base in Kuwait had inflicted “a humiliating defeat” on American forces, maintaining that operations across the region had shattered “the myth of American invincibility.”

In Kuwait, the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy confirmed that several power generation units had been taken offline after facilities supplying electricity and desalinated water came under fire for a fourth consecutive day.

Jordan’s armed forces intercepted a fresh wave of Iranian drones overnight and into Tuesday morning without casualties or material damage, while Bahrain’s Defense Force also destroyed several aerial threats headed toward civilian areas, reporting no casualties or damage.