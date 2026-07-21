Iran claims strikes disabled radar systems in Kuwait

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Tuesday that its forces had struck and disabled early warning and tactical radar systems in Kuwait as part of the second wave of "Operation Nasr 2."

In its "Statement No. 41," the IRGC said the strikes were aimed at "cleansing the region of radar systems," clarifying that its forces "accurately" targeted and destroyed a main early warning radar, a tactical radar unit near Ali al-Salem Air Base, and another radar system on Bubiyan Island, claiming the facilities had been put completely out of operational service.

“Operation to punish the aggressor would continue.”

Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters warned that all US interests across the region would become targets if the United States attacks Iran's nuclear facilities or other sensitive sites.

In a statement, the military headquarters said any US strike on Iran's nuclear installations or critical facilities would be considered an expansion of the war in the region.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth revealed that the US military campaign against Iran has cost $37.5 billion so far, nearly $8 billion more than the last publicly disclosed estimate. Hegseth acknowledged the limits of the campaign, noting that Washington cannot eliminate every Iranian fast attack boat, every machine gun mounted on one, or every cruise missile. The war secretary also described Iran as being at its weakest military point ever, claiming that it still retains military capabilities.