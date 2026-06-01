US and Iran exchange coastal strikes

Shafaq News- Washington/ Tehran

The United States and Iran traded fresh military strikes on Monday, the latest in a series of exchanges amid negotiations to end the three-month-old war.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) noted that the strikes on Iran's Gulf coast were carried out in response to "Iranian aggressions," including the downing of a US MQ-1 drone operating over international waters.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) disclosed that it had struck an air base used by US forces to launch attacks on southern Iran, although it did not specify the location of the facility.

Meanwhile, Kuwait's state news agency KUNA reported that the country's air defense systems intercepted missiles and drones after warning sirens sounded across several areas. No further details regarding the origin of the attack, casualties, or material damage were provided.

Kuwait hosts one of several US military bases in the Gulf region.

تتصدى حالياً الدفاعات الجوية الكويتية لهجمات صاروخية وطائرات مسيرة معادية.تنوه رئاسة الأركان العامة للجيش أن أصوات الانفجارات إن سمعت فهي نتيجة اعتراض منظومات الدفاع الجوي للهجمات المعادية.يرجى من الجميع التقيد بتعليمات الأمن والسلامة الصادرة عن الجهات المختصة.… pic.twitter.com/TkNLV2Yj4E — KUWAIT ARMY - الجيش الكويتي (@KuwaitArmyGHQ) June 1, 2026

Today's exchange marked the latest in a series of sporadic confrontations since a ceasefire took effect in early April. A similar round of attacks occurred last week.

The latest flare-up comes amid growing efforts by Washington and Tehran to secure a broader agreement that would restore navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and ease tensions following months of conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. US President Donald Trump, however, voiced dissatisfaction with the terms of a proposed agreement, cautioning that military action could resume if ongoing negotiations fail.

Read more: Trump’s balancing act with Iran tests diplomacy and deterrence