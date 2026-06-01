Netanyahu, Katz order expansion of strikes into Beirut suburbs

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz on Monday authorized expanded military operations and strikes in Beirut’s southern suburbs, marking the first such directive since a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon was reached in April.

The move was linked to “repeated and ongoing violations of the ceasefire by Hezbollah,” with the group accused of carrying out attacks targeting “Israeli cities and civilians.”

בעקבות ההפרות החוזרות ונשנות של הפסקת האש בלבנון על ידי ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה והמתקפות נגד ערינו ואזרחינו, ראש הממשלה בנימין נתניהו ואני הנחינו את צה"ל לתקוף מטרות טרור ברובע הדאחייה בביירות. — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) June 1, 2026

Along with the expanded military posture, the Israeli Army instructed nine villages in southern Lebanon to evacuate, tying the measure to imminent air and artillery operations targeting Hezbollah positions in the area.

#عاجل ‼️انذار عاجل الى سكان لبنان المتواجدين في البلدات والقرى التالية: العاقبية, الزرارية, المروانية, صنيبر, النجارية, العدوسية (صيدا), خربة بصل🔸في ضوء قيام حزب الله الارهابي بخرق اتفاق وقف اطلاق النار واستهدافه للجبهة الداخلية الاسرائيلية يضطر جيش الدفاع للعمل ضده بقوةّ لا… pic.twitter.com/PEJ33tc4OC — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) June 1, 2026

Lebanese media documented multiple airstrikes across southern Lebanon, including Arnoun Al-Shaqif and Kfartebnit. Two additional strikes hit Yohmor Al-Shaqif and Touline. A drone strike targeted Nabatieh Al-Fawqa, while another struck a vehicle in the town of Breqaa. No casualty figures were immediately available, though extensive damage was recorded.

🔵 مراسل الجديد: غارة العدوسية - البراك (قضاء صيدا) pic.twitter.com/9BLQ8FPC1s — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) June 1, 2026

Israeli drones were also observed operating over Beirut, its southern suburbs, and the Mount Lebanon region.

Hezbollah said it struck Israeli military infrastructure in the city of Tiberias with rockets, and separately reported that its fighters downed an Israeli Hermes 450-Zik drone over the Beqaa Valley on Sunday using a surface-to-air missile.

Lebanese authorities state that more than 8,500 Israeli strikes have been recorded since March 2, which, according to the Health Ministry, resulted in 3,412 deaths and 10,269 injuries, including women and children.

The Israeli military confirmed the death of a sergeant from the Maglan commando unit and injuries to three other soldiers during fighting in southern Lebanon. Israeli media indicated that the soldier was killed after an Israeli force came under Hezbollah fire near Yuhmor and the Qal’at al-Shaqif area.

Since fighting resumed in early March, the army has documented 26 soldiers and officers killed and 1,180 wounded, including 137 over the past two weeks. It added that 69 of the wounded remain in serious condition and 134 in moderate condition.

Iran's Foreign Ministry said Monday that Israel's military escalation in Lebanon is aimed in part at destroying any possibility of improving the situation through diplomatic channels, adding that Tel Aviv consistently seeks to eliminate de-escalation pathways as they form across the region. The ministry also stated that Tehran is committed to taking any possible action to defend Lebanon.