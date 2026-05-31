Iran weighs new changes to proposed US accord

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran plans to introduce new amendments to the draft memorandum of understanding (MOU) under discussion with the United States, Iranian media stated on Sunday.

Iran's Tasnim News Agency said, citing sources, that Tehran is fully prepared for the possibility that no agreement will be reached, adding that amendments proposed by US President Donald Trump do not mean Tehran has accepted them.

Meanwhile, Axios reported that Trump requested several changes on May 29 to a potential MOU negotiated by his envoys with Iranian counterparts during a meeting in the White House Situation Room.

US War Secretary Pete Hegseth claimed that the proposed agreement would reopen the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping without transit fees, clear remaining naval mines within 30 days, and gradually ease the US naval blockade on Iran. However, he stressed that the blockade remains in place and warned that Washington is prepared to resume military action if diplomacy fails.

Tehran has not officially confirmed the details of the proposed framework.