US War Secretary: Hormuz will be open without Iranian tolls

Shafaq News- Washington/ Tehran

The Strait of Hormuz will remain open to all commercial shipping without transit fees under the proposed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Iran, US War Secretary Pete Hegseth claimed on Saturday.

Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore, Hegseth said his country's blockade on Iranian ports is "very much still in place," with the United States remaining prepared to resume military action if diplomacy fails.

Under the draft framework, commercial vessels would be allowed to transit the strait without fees, while remaining naval mines would be removed within 30 days. In return, Washington would gradually ease its blockade on Iran, which entered effect on April 13.

US President Donald Trump is still reviewing the proposed MoU despite saying he would make a final decision on Friday, while Tehran has yet to formally approve the proposal. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) confirmed that US forces were enforcing the blockade "strictly" despite Trump's earlier announcement that restrictions would be lifted.

Meanwhile, Iran's Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters ordered all commercial ships and tankers transiting the strait, which has been closed since February 28, to use designated routes and obtain authorization from the IRGC Navy, warning that violations of the regulations could endanger maritime security.

Any military vessel attempting to interfere with Iran's management of the strait or disrupt navigation would face a "strong response" from the Iranian armed forces, the headquarters cautioned.