Iraq's PM creates anti-corruption council with power to refer to court

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi on Saturday ordered the creation of a body he will personally chair to investigate ministries, audit contracts, and refer findings directly to the judiciary.

According to the PM media office, the Supreme Sovereign Council for Integrity, Oversight, and Recovery of Public Funds is empowered to pursue any ministry, government body, or provincial administration over the misuse of public money. Its findings go straight to court, bypassing the administrative channels.

Earlier this week, Al-Zaidi also ordered corruption investigations into several major government contracts.

In his governmental program, the Iraqi prime minister promised a national anti-corruption framework “with clear legal and oversight mechanisms.”

Read more: A guide to Ali Al-Zaidi's ministerial program