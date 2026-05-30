KDP-PUK negotiations on Kurdish government remain on hold

Shafaq News- Erbil

No date has been set for a formal meeting between the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), the two main Kurdish parties, to address the political deadlock in the Kurdistan Region, a KDP spokesperson told Shafaq News on Saturday.

Mahmoud Mohammed noted that efforts to end the impasse remain underway, “particularly amid growing frustration among voters and residents over delays in activating legislative and executive institutions.”

He also pointed to the Eid Al-Adha message issued by KDP leader Masoud Barzani as a roadmap for future political action in the Kurdistan Region, expressing hope that it would help accelerate the activation of the Parliament and the formation of the Region's tenth cabinet.

Political disagreements between the KDP and the PUK have stalled government formation since the October 2024 elections, in which the KDP won 39 seats and the PUK secured 23 in the 100-member parliament. Lawmakers briefly convened on December 3 but failed to elect a speaker or move forward with cabinet formation, leaving the legislature at a standstill.

Read more: Kurdistan Region’s political deadlock: Impact and perils