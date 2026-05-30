Hezbollah, Israel trade fire while military delegations meet at Pentagon

Shafaq News- Beirut

Hezbollah launched rockets, artillery rounds, and attack drones at Israeli military positions and towns in northern Israel throughout Saturday, while Israel intensified airstrikes across southern Lebanon and parts of the Beqaa Valley —even as military delegations from both countries held direct talks at the Pentagon for the first time in decades.

The group issued 13 statements claiming strikes on Israeli troop concentrations in southern Lebanon, including in Ghandouriyeh, Zawtar, Debbine, Arnoun, and Beit Leif, as well as on the Liman and Shomeera military bases in northern Israel.

مراسل الجديد: غارة تستهدف اللوبية في قضاء صيدا pic.twitter.com/vVvi1M9XwJ — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) May 30, 2026

Israeli Channel 12 reported that air raid sirens activated across northern Israel every 22 minutes from early morning, with the army confirming interception attempts against rockets and drones launched from Lebanese territory toward Nahariya and the Upper Galilee. Sirens sounded in Safed for the first time in roughly six weeks, according to Israeli Army Radio.

Israeli airstrikes covered all five districts in southern Lebanon —Saida, Tyre, Nabatieh, Bint Jbeil, Marjayoun, and Hasbaya, as well as western Beqaa. A strike on Loubiyeh killed one person and wounded another.

The Lebanese Army said two of its soldiers sustained serious injuries when an Israeli drone struck their vehicle on the Ebba public road in Nabatieh; both were evacuated for treatment.

إصابة عسكريَّين في الجيش بجروح بليغة نتيجة استهدافهما داخل سيارة بمسيّرة إسرائيلية معادية على طريق عام عبا (النبطية)، وجرى نقلهما إلى أحد المستشفيات للمعالجة.#الجيش_اللبناني #LebaneseArmy pic.twitter.com/ymA5c3URM3 — الجيش اللبناني (@LebarmyOfficial) May 30, 2026

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed Friday that Israeli forces have advanced to positions north of the Litani River.

Pentagon talks

A six-member Lebanese military delegation met Friday with Israeli military officials at the Pentagon, the first direct military-level contact between the two countries in decades. The session marked the fourth time Israeli and Lebanese officials have convened in Washington, and their first on the security track, running parallel to a separate diplomatic channel at the State Department and the White House.

Israel and Lebanon agreed two weeks ago to extend a ceasefire by 45 days, but Hezbollah said it is not party to the arrangement, and violence has surged since. The disarmament of Hezbollah, which Israel insists on as a precondition for any lasting settlement, has become the central sticking point in negotiations, prompting the shift to a security-track format at the Pentagon. Israel reportedly pressed for normalization in the security field, a demand the Lebanese side declined, arguing such decisions fall within the political rather than the military domain.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio blamed Hezbollah for the ongoing violence and called for an immediate halt to its attacks to allow for de-escalation. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, in a call with Rubio on Friday, said implementing the existing ceasefire must be the starting point before any other issues are addressed, according to a statement from his office.

The Israeli attacks have killed at least 3,200 people in Lebanon and displaced more than one million.