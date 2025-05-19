PUK: Kurdistan’s political landscape outgrew 50-50 deal with KDP

Shafaq News/ The 50-50 power-sharing agreement between the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) no longer reflects the political reality of the Kurdistan Region, a senior PUK official declared on Monday.

Darbaz Kosrat Rasool, a member of the PUK political bureau, told reporters in al-Sulaymaniyah that the equal division of government positions between the two dominant Kurdish parties hasn’t been applied since 2013, noting, “The eighth and ninth cabinets moved toward more inclusive and flexible arrangements, and any future government will likely continue in that direction.”

Rasool also criticized attempts to treat power-sharing as a purely numerical arrangement, pointing out that not all government roles carry the same weight or influence. He confirmed that negotiations between the two parties have yet to reach the stage of dividing ministries, though the PUK remains hopeful for progress.

“The Region is in a transitional period that requires responsible leadership and mutual concessions to ensure political stability and institutional functionality.”

His remarks follow KDP leader Masoud Barzani’s recent call to abandon the parity system altogether. Barzani urged the formation of a unified government, single parliament, and integrated Peshmerga force, warning against reviving outdated structures.