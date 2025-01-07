KDP and PUK conclude talks without agreement, Set new meeting date

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) concluded their latest meeting on Tuesday in Erbil without reaching a consensus on forming the Kurdistan Region’s new government.

The meeting, held at the PUK’s political bureau headquarters in Erbil, marked the third formal round of discussions between the two leading parties since the parliamentary elections in October 2024.

According to Shafaq News correspondent, the delegations from both sides focused on reviewing reports they had prepared, which detailed their respective visions for the new government and the demands of each party.

Despite the progress made in earlier sessions, no definitive agreement was reached during Tuesday's meeting, however, both parties expressed a commitment to continuing dialogue to resolve outstanding differences. They also agreed to reconvene on Thursday, January 9.

Background of Negotiations

Efforts to form the new Kurdish government began shortly after the October 2024 parliamentary elections, which reshaped the political landscape of the Kurdistan Region.

The first formal meeting between the KDP and PUK took place in Al-Sulaymaniyah at the end of November, followed by a second meeting in Erbil.

During the second meeting, the two sides agreed to establish a joint committee tasked with drafting reports on the mechanisms for the government’s operation, future goals, and the priorities of each party.

The October 2024 parliamentary elections cemented the KDP's position as the leading party, securing 39 seats, while the PUK followed with 23 seats.