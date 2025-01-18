KDP, PUK forge deal to form new Kurdish government

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party’s (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) reached an understanding government formation, a senior KDP official revealed on Saturday.

KDP official, Ary Harsin, said to reporters, “There is a significant understanding and very positive steps being taken, with considerable rapprochement between the two parties.”

Referring to the upcoming formation of the new regional government, Harsin stated, “We are looking forward to delivering very good news to the citizens of the Kurdistan Region soon.”

Efforts to form the new Kurdish government began soon after the October 2024 parliamentary elections, which altered the political dynamics in the Kurdistan Region.

The October 2024 parliamentary elections solidified the KDP's position as the dominant party, securing 39 seats, with the PUK trailing behind with 23 seats.