KDP, PUK resume talks on Kurdistan cabinet

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) are set to hold a new round of talks on Monday to discuss the formation of the Kurdistan Region’s tenth cabinet.

A joint delegation led by KDP official PM Masrour Barzani and PUK leader Bafel Talabani will meet in the Dukan area of Al-Sulaymaniyah province to negotiate the distribution of ministerial posts in the new government.

Earlier, a source told Shafaq News that both parties are set to enter a “more detailed phase” regarding the government formation.

Following the October 2024 parliamentary elections in the Kurdistan Region, the KDP secured 39 seats, PUK obtained 23 seats in the 100-member parliament. Despite these results, the two dominant parties have yet to finalize the formation of the tenth cabinet, leading to a prolonged political stalemate.