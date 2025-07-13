SOURCE: KDP and PUK to meet on Monday

Shafaq News – Erbil

Senior leaders from the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) will convene tomorrow in Erbil, a well-informed source told Shafaq News on Sunday.

The meeting, slated for the Pirmam area, will include KDP leader Masoud Barzani, PUK President Bafel Talabani, and other high-ranking officials from both sides. According to the source, the talks aim to unify the Kurdish stance in Baghdad, with a focus on resolving salary disputes and strengthening ties with the federal government.

The announcement follows a statement Saturday from Barzani’s office calling for restraint and a return to dialogue. “We have decided to give the federal government in Baghdad a final chance to resolve this crisis,” the statement read, emphasizing the KDP’s belief that “mutual understanding is key to settling all outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad.”