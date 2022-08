Shafaq News / The Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, received on Thursday the head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, Bafel Talabani.

A statement by the Barzani headquarters said that the meeting discussed the latest political developments in Iraq and ways to unite the Kurdish ranks.

It added that the two sides stressed the need for the Kurdish parties to come up with a unified position on the situation in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.