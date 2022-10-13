Report

Barzani HQ to Talabani: not you, neither your predecessors nor your successors

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-10-13T21:19:30+0000
Barzani HQ to Talabani: not you, neither your predecessors nor your successors

Shafaq News / The Barzani headquarters responded to Bafel Talabani's recent statements, in which he said that the Kurdistan Workers Party has been "defeated".

The official in charge of the Parliament and Government Affairs at the Barzani headquarters, Amina Zikri, said in a statement, "When it comes to a battle of wills, the largest or the smallest, it was never the Kurdistan Democratic Party who gets conquered," she said, "not you, neither your predecessors nor your successors."

"Honesty and vows are the foundations of victory. History shows that the force that adopts these foundations is a force with principles and confidence during negotiations."

Iraq’s parliament elected Abdullatif Rashid as the country’s new president.

Following his election, Rashid gave the largest bloc's candidate for the premiership, Mohammed Shiya'a al-Sudani a nod to proceed with assembling a new cabinet.

