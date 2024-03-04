Bafel Talabani says US troops in Iraq are not Invaders, urges Washington to understand ties with Tehran

Shafaq News/ The President of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), Bafel Talabani, on Monday said that the US-led coalition in Iraq is not an invading force and urged the US to understand the "good partnership" between Iraq and Iran.

Talabani made those remarks at the ongoing Rafidan Dialogue forum in Baghdad earlier today. He argued that the recent deterioration of Iraq's security stemmed from opposition to the US presence and criticized the use of US forces to strike targets in Iraq solely for American interests, which he claimed threatens the country's security.

Talabani added that the Iraqi government should prioritize addressing security concerns, suggesting the US forces operating under the international coalition should not be viewed as invaders and their safety should be ensured.

PUK leader praised Iran's role as a "good partner" for Iraq on both political and economic fronts, urging the US to acknowledge these ties and their importance as long as they benefit Iraq. Talabani stressed that a strong relationship between Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, and Baghdad would lead to a better situation in the region.

He also condemned violence committed against civilians in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and called for an end to the "barbaric attacks" led by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against Palestinians. He reiterated his support for a two-state solution as the only viable path towards resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.