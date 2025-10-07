PUK leader urges institutional partnership with KDP, warns against foreign influence

Shafaq News – Erbil

Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) leader Bafel Jalal Talabani on Tuesday called for a deeper, institutional partnership with the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), urging both parties to move toward sustainable governance in Kurdistan.

During the MERI Forum in Erbil, Talabani said one of Kurdistan’s greatest assets lies in its ability to negotiate “in the spirit of community rather than personal interests,” adding, “At times, it seems we have individuals instead of institutions—this is not how a nation is built.”

Talabani welcomed what he described as a growing understanding within the KDP, led by Masoud Barzani, that both parties must work together to build stable political and administrative structures. “Our friends in the KDP understand this and want to move with us in the same direction,” he said.

Describing the current period as a key opportunity for the Region to reclaim constitutional powers that had gradually “shifted to Baghdad,” he predicted major political realignments ahead of Iraq’s November 11 parliamentary elections.

Talabani also warned against the impact of foreign funding on Iraqi and Kurdish politics, stressing that “no movement can be independent if it accepts money from abroad.” He called for both financial and political autonomy as foundations for credible governance.

Addressing Iraq’s wider political challenges, Talabani said the country needs “a genuine transformation led by an independent Iraqi engine,” capable of engaging internationally while safeguarding national priorities. He noted that nearly 70% of Iraqis remain disengaged from elections due to frustration with the political process, underscoring the need for “honest, capable leadership” to restore public trust.

The KDP and the PUK remain the dominant Kurdish political forces in Iraq’s federal parliament. In the 2021 elections, the KDP secured 31 seats, while the PUK won 17.