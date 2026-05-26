Leader Barzani calls for post-Eid talks to end political deadlock in Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, on Tuesday called on political parties in the Kurdistan Region to hold talks after the holidays to address the ongoing political deadlock.

In a message marking the upcoming Eid al-Adha holiday, Barzani urged political forces to prioritize the interests of the people of Kurdistan over partisan considerations, adding that political actors should “stop the futile conflict and self-inflicted divisions that have burdened the political process in the Region for some time.”

Barzani invited the region’s political parties to meet with a “sincere and national spirit” to address the political stalemate and end the current tense political situation, describing such efforts as a moral, national, and patriotic duty.

Political disagreements between the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) have continued to block the formation of a new government in the Kurdistan Region since the Regional elections in 2024. The main disputes have focused on the distribution of senior government positions, power-sharing arrangements, and differences over relations with Baghdad, oil revenues, and administrative authority.

Read more: Kurdistan Region’s political deadlock: Impact and perils