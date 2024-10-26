KDP declares “No Veto” against any individual or party in KRG formation

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) highlighted the necessity of safeguarding the Kurdistan Region’s constitutional status, stressing the importance of forming a new inclusive government.

This stance came during a central committee meeting chaired by Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani in Erbil, according to a statement.

The statement noted, “The meeting thoroughly discussed the post-ratification phase of the final election results and the legal steps needed to establish the next government and legitimate institutions within the region.”

The KDP reaffirmed that, as previously stated by Leader Barzani and the party’s political bureau, “To protect the paramount national and patriotic interests and to safeguard the constitutional status of the region, the KDP does not place a veto on any person or party.”

The party emphasized that its priority at this stage is “the protection of the Region’s status, the establishment of a unified and inclusive government, the safeguarding of the rights and freedoms of the Kurdish people, and the service of citizens. To this end, the central committee has authorized the political bureau to prepare an appropriate program and take the necessary steps.”

The preliminary results of the Kurdistan Region’s parliamentary elections reveal a reshaped political landscape, marking a critical juncture for the Region, with expectations for a new government capable of addressing economic, political, and social issues while maintaining Regional stability.

With the announcement of preliminary results from the Kurdistan Region’s parliamentary elections, the political landscape is beginning to take shape.

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) has emerged as the leading party with 39 seats, followed by the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) with 23 seats, and the New Generation Movement (Al-Jil Al-Jadeed-NGM) securing 15 seats.

According to the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC), the KDP’s 39 seats, while securing first place, mark a loss of six seats compared to the 2018 elections, where it won 45. The PUK, on the other hand, gained two seats from its previous total of 21. NGM saw the largest increase, gaining seven seats compared to its previous eight, now holding 15.

Despite the optimistic tone of President Nechirvan Barzani about the formation of the new government, the path may be challenging, as no party secured the 51-seat majority needed.

The KDP, with 39 seats, will need to form a coalition, likely with its traditional ally, the PUK. Together, their combined 62 seats would allow them to form a government. However, the presence of a sizable opposition bloc could complicate negotiations, requiring delicate political maneuvering to achieve consensus.