Tehran upgrades Iran-Kurdistan Parviz Khan crossing

Shafaq News- Tehran

Expansion work on the Parviz Khan border crossing, one of the main trade gateways between Iran and Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, is underway as authorities move to upgrade transport links, customs facilities, and transit infrastructure, Iranian media outlets reported on Tuesday.

Kermanshah Governor Manouchehr Habibi visited the crossing, which links western Iran with the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, on Tuesday to review plans aimed at upgrading trade and infrastructure facilities and modernizing the key export corridor connecting Iran to the Region.

Earlier this month, Iran’s Tasnim News Agency, citing Kermanshah Customs supervisor Reza Nikrouz, reported that Parviz Khan crossing ranked second in share of truck traffic with 6,409 trucks after Khosravi crossing with 7,357 trucks

Iraq remained the main destination for Iranian exports through Kermanshah province last month, with shipments exceeding $148 million and totaling around 459,000 tons, according to Kermanshah Customs Director General Reza Nikroush.