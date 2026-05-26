Iraq rejects use of its territory for attacks on neighboring states

Shafaq News- Moscow

Iraq will not allow its territory to be used as a launching point for attacks against neighboring countries, National Security Adviser Qasim Al-Araji stated on Tuesday during talks in Moscow with Iranian and Pakistani security officials.

Al-Araji, according to a statement, met separately with Iranian National Security Council Deputy Secretary Ali Bagheri and Major General Azad Sajjad Khan, Director General of Analysis at Pakistan’s Joint Intelligence Directorate.

During his meeting with Bagheri, Al-Araji discussed regional developments and efforts to support dialogue through diplomatic channels to end ongoing conflicts. He also renewed Iraq’s call for the establishment of a regional security coordination council involving countries across the region.

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Khan reviewed the latest developments in the Tehran-Washington negotiations and highlighted Pakistan’s role in facilitating dialogue between the two sides. He also noted the importance of bilateral cooperation in security, intelligence sharing, training, and military support.

Since the outbreak of the US-Israeli war against Iran on February 28, Iraq has witnessed attacks on military bases, PMF positions, diplomatic facilities, energy infrastructure, and sites hosting US-led Coalition forces. Iraqi authorities have repeatedly rejected the use of Iraqi territory for attacks against neighboring states.

read more: Multiple actors, one battlefield: Iraq since the US-Israel-Iran war began