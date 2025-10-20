Iraq, Iran agree to form committee on security deal

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Tehran

Iraq on Monday reaffirmed its commitment to preventing the use of its territory for attacks on neighboring states, vowing to fully implement a security agreement signed with Iran.

The office of National Security Adviser Qassem al-Araji said in a statement that during his meeting in Tehran with Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, the two officials reviewed bilateral ties and assessed progress on the security accord.

The agreement aims to bolster border security and dismantle the presence of Iranian Kurdish opposition groups operating in northern Iraq. The deal, previously concluded between Baghdad and Tehran, outlines measures to relocate these groups away from border areas and to halt their military and political activities entirely.

According to the statement, both sides discussed the steps already taken on the ground, as well as ongoing challenges along the shared border. Iran, the statement added, commended Iraq’s implementation of key provisions in the agreement, particularly efforts that have, in its view, enhanced security conditions.

The talks also touched on broader economic cooperation between the two countries.

Read more: Iraqi–Iranian Security MoU rekindles a decade of border deals—and old controversies