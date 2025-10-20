Iraq’s Security Chief in Tehran for high-level talks

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s National Security Adviser Qassem al-Araji arrived in Tehran for an official visit at the invitation of his Iranian counterpart Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Fars News Agency reported on Monday.

Talks are expected to focus on joint security and intelligence cooperation, coordination in counterterrorism efforts, and ways to expand economic ties serving both countries’ interests.

The two sides will also discuss border management and key regional developments, including the ceasefire in Gaza, the political situation in Syria, and Iraq’s upcoming parliamentary elections, according to Fars.