Iraqi FM discuss Syria stability and Gaza during UN meetings

Shafaq News – New York

Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein held, on Sunday, a series of meetings in New York with senior UN officials, addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, UN reform efforts, and political developments in Syria.

Hussein had arrived on September 20 to join the Iraqi delegation at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, led by President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid. He is expected to meet several counterparts and political leaders on the sidelines, as well as take part in specialized events on global and regional challenges.

During his meeting with UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini, Hussein urged stronger support for the agency as it struggles to deliver aid to Palestinians in Gaza. He warned of famine in the north and the destruction of infrastructure that has cut off food and medical supplies.

Hussein also called for reopening dialogue channels with relevant parties to ensure aid flows without obstruction.

For his part, Lazzarini outlined the challenges facing the agency, citing restrictions imposed by Israel on humanitarian access and organized campaigns against its work.

In a separate meeting with UN General Assembly President Annalena Baerbock, Hussein discussed UN reform and the need to strengthen the organization’s role in addressing global challenges, including the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. He underlined Iraq’s active role within the Group of 77 and China (the largest intergovernmental organization of developing countries within the United Nations, currently chaired by Iraq), while Baerbock praised Iraq’s contribution to advancing the interests of developing nations.

Talks also covered regional issues, with Hussein stressing the need for de-escalation in Syria and dialogue among all parties. On Gaza, he warned that the worsening humanitarian crisis could “fuel further extremism and conflict if it continues unchecked.”

The Iraqi FM also met UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen in New York. Talks focused on developments across Syria and their impact on regional stability. Pedersen praised Iraq’s role in facilitating dialogue among Syrian parties, stressing that stability in Syria is crucial for Iraq and the wider region.

The envoy reviewed UN efforts to support a political settlement, while both sides discussed the situation in camps, particularly al-Hol. They also underscored the need to repatriate foreign nationals as a step toward closing the camps and reducing the fallout.